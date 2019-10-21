Coquina cottage in Davis Shores moves into new home next month

DAVIS SHORES, Fla. - An old cottage on 91 Coquina Avenue in Davis Shores will soon move to its new home at the Florida Agricultural Museum.

The relocation was delayed about a month because of Hurricane Dorian.

It will move to its new home at the Florida Agricultural Museum where it will eventually be a display area for turpentine and timber industry artifacts. The cottage dates back to the 1940's.

The Executive Director of the museum said they are preparing the site where the cottage will move to. The city of St. Augustine bought the land to build a park and make flooding improvements to the neighborhood.

"We'll have a couple of benches and a table made out of coquina because of the historic nature of coquina stone and you'll be able to have picnics, throw a baseball, football or frisbee," Mike Cullum, Director of Public Works said.

The city said it plans to raise the headwall and install a smart valve to address flooding issues.

Earlier this month, the city built a temporary berm to prevent flooding during the full-moon and nor'easter.

"It stopped the water from overflowing, which normally it would've overflowed into Coquina Avenue, so we were able to stop that," Cullum explained.

The city said it plans to have a majority of the work finished by Christmas.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.