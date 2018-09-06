St Augustine

Could you spot a fake $100 bill?

Counterfeits circulating around St. Augustine, police say

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Augustine Police Department has a message for St. Johns County residents after counterfeit $100 bills were found circulating around the city. 

The tweet brings to light a good question: Could you spot a fake bill? 

If you receive a counterfeit bill and don't know it, when you try to deposit those funds, you'll be out the counterfeit amount with no replacement.

Refuse to be a victim by knowing what to look out for. 

Know Your Money: Here's how to spot counterfeit bills | Click to open 

Producing or using counterfeit money is a form of fraud or forgery. If caught doing so, you will be arrested. 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.