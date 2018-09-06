Could you spot a fake $100 bill?

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Augustine Police Department has a message for St. Johns County residents after counterfeit $100 bills were found circulating around the city.

The tweet brings to light a good question: Could you spot a fake bill?

Let’s talk FAKE



We have been receiving reports of counterfeit $100 bills circulating in our city. Please take a moment to click on the link below to learn how 2 recognize fake money. It’s our responsibility 2 recognize it...#refuse2bavictim

3 & 4 are fakehttps://t.co/0Lezt7fht7 pic.twitter.com/qmEYblLFFi — St. Augustine Police Department (@STAUGPD) September 6, 2018

If you receive a counterfeit bill and don't know it, when you try to deposit those funds, you'll be out the counterfeit amount with no replacement.

Refuse to be a victim by knowing what to look out for.

Producing or using counterfeit money is a form of fraud or forgery. If caught doing so, you will be arrested.

