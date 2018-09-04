Daughter finds father dead in St Augustine home after fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman who was checking up on her disabled father made a grim discovery when she arrived after his home caught fire.



“I noticed smoke on the door, and I immediately jumped out of my car and ran,” said Sarah Nuss, the man’s daughter.



When Nuss opened the door to the home, she discovered the body of Steven Shook, 68, investigators said. Shook was in hospice and Nuss cared for her father during the day.



According to the St. Augustine Fire Department, the fire was already out when crews arrived. It was noted that Shook had several oxygen tanks in his home, and the fire appeared to be isolated to the chair where Shook was sitting.

Nuss said her father had lived at the home for about five years, and the house had smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. She had a message for other families caring for loved ones in hospice."Double check, triple check everything you can when you have a parent that you're taking care of,” Nuss said. “No matter how many things you have in place to help them, (have) another backup plan."As of Tuesday, the state fire marshal was investigating the cause of the fire.

