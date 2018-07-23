Demolition begins on historic building in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Demolition work is set to begin on a historic building in St. Augustine that is threatening to collapse on the street below.

Aviles Street has been blocked off to traffic around the building since the cracks in the façade were noticed on July 10.

Over the next 10 days, it will be torn down.

Originally, the plan was to only remove the roof of the building, keep the exterior and remodel the inside. That plan was later changed when the property owner sent a letter to the city manager last week saying the building was unsalvageable and must be completely removed.

Cracks line the exterior of the building and parts of it appear to be caving in.

The building will be demolished to make sure property owners and businesses around it are safe.

The St. Augustine city manager says they're speeding up the demolition to ensure the safety of the neighbors and affect the nearby businesses as little as possible.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Monday. It will take about 10 days to complete, and crews will work 7 days a week, between between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day, to make that happen.



