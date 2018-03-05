Deputies: Restaurant manager pulls out AR-15 in apparent road rage

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine restaurant manager was arrested last week after pointing an AR-15 at a man in an apparent case of road rage, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Britt Meyer, 56, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

According to his arrest report, Meyer and a 25-year-old man got into an argument Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Haszard's restaurant, which Meyer manages, because the man wouldn't move his car after missing his turn and stopping in the the driveway of the restaurant while waiting to make a U-turn on A1A.

Deputies said Meyer began yelling at the 25-year-old driver, pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the driver's face.

As the driver left, Meyer followed him north on A1A until the driver pulled over at a plaza just north of the restaurant to let Meyer pass and call 911, the arrest report states.

The driver told deputies that, while he was on the phone with the 911 operator, he saw Meyer return to the restaurant, pull out an AR-15 with an optic on it and aim it at him, according to the report.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Meyer was booked into the St. Johns County jail, but was released the next day after posting $5,000 bond.

