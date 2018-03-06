Downtown St. Augustine buildings defaced with graffiti

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A rash of vandalism has St. Augustine residents and business owners saying enough is enough.

Many described the graffiti that recently popped up on buildings throughout downtown as an eyesore.

The graffiti can be seen in several place on the exterior of St. Augustine City Hall and the Lightner Museum, utility boxes and numerous businesses in the downtown historic district.

St. Augustine police are investigating, and business owners hope the vandals are caught.

"This town is special to a lot of people," said Shannon Willer, the owner of Swillerbees Craft Donuts and Coffee Bar. "It's not even beautiful graffiti. It's just tagging, and it's so unnecessary."

Willer is preparing to open the second location of her donut shop, across the street from City Hall. She said vandals are targeting her and her neighbors almost constantly.

"Every weekend, we come back on Mondays from taking the weekend off and we're find graffiti, whether it's on the glass or the back doors," she said. "And it's not always the same name. It's something different every time. So it's just a little disheartening."

Police are trying to track down whoever is behind the spray-painted markings.

Many say it's happening more frequently, with some asking why.

"There's a message, I think," said Jessica Dennison, who lives in St. Augustine. "Maybe people aren't being paid attention to so they want to be paid attention to, so they put the graffiti on the side of a wall to say, 'Hey, pay attention to those that are here."

IMAGES: Historic buildings, utility boxes marked with graffiti

Whatever the reason, Willer said it’s disrespectful and needs to stop.

"I have this concern that it’s a battle that we’ll be fighting on a daily basis," she said. "This is my pride and joy, and to have to constantly paint over somebody else’s disgrace, then it’s frustrating as a business owner.

If the vandal, or vandals, is caught, they could face fines of up to $500 each, community service and restitution. If you know who's behind the graffiti, call the St. Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070.

