ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A fire was sparked at a home Monday night in St. Augustine, leading to a road closure.

The fire was near the intersection of M L King Avenue and Lovett Street. The intersection was closed while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

It appeared the fire was at a home that was undergoing renovations.

No injuries were reported. It's unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.