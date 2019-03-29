Florida Supreme Court revokes St. Augustine attorney's license

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The Florida Supreme Court has revoked the license of a St. Augustine attorney who’s serving prison time for a felony grand theft conviction.

Christopher William Adamec, 46, was already suspended from practicing law when the March 14 court order was handed down. He can seek reinstatement in five years.

Adamec is currently serving a 22-month sentence at Blackwater River Correctional Facility after he was convicted of grand theft exceeding $100,000, corrections records show.

According to his arrest report, a client of Adamec was involved in a car crash. Two insurance companies, Allstate and Progressive, settled for $50,000 and $10,000, respectively.

Adamec withheld all but $1,744.81 from the Progressive settlement, claiming he paid $4,325 to vendors on top of his legal fees. In reality, the report said, the vendors hadn't received any money.

The client also said that Adamec convinced Allstate to issue her $50,000 settlement directly to his account and then dodged her attempts to collect the money. She said she never got any of it.

Adamec pleaded no contest to grand theft in January as part of a deal in which prosecutors dropped a fraud charge against him. After his prison sentence, he must serve 10 years’ probation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.