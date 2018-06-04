Fortnite-Funnite: Bust-a-move with the St. Augustine police

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - It's time for a dance-off!

Every Wednesday night, starting June 6, the St. Augustine Police Department will be hosting Fortnite-Funnite. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is a chance to challenge police officers dance moves while enjoying some pizza. Ten challengers, ages 6 to 16, will be accepted each week.

To learn more about this new event, please contact the St. Augustine Police Department at (904) 825-1074.

