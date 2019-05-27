'God, he loved that boat dock,' grieving mother says of Logan Stroud

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A grieving mother whose 9-year-old son died Thursday night in a tragic accident at a boat ramp in St. Augustine shared stories about Logan Stroud.

"Anytime somebody was down, all they had to do was look at Logan and he would bring them right up," Amanda Stroud said of her son. "The world has now lost and I have lost that."

Her son died after he was hit by a car at the Moultrie Creek Boat Ramp.

She said Logan was excited for his last day of third grade coming up on Friday, so the family went down to the boat dock to unwind before bed. That’s when their lives were turned upside down in a split second.

"It was like a horrible lightning strike that nobody saw coming," Amanda Stroud said.

Flowers and a loving note now mark the spot where he was hit.

"God, he loved that boat dock," she said.

Amanda Stroud says her son was a firecracker with an energizing, happy spirit -- always smiling and making an impact on every person he met.

"He was just that child who cared more about others than himself," Amanda Stroud said.

Logan's reach was far beyond what she could have ever imagined.

"I didn’t know it was possible for one little boy to touch so many people," she said.

Logan loved fishing, playing football and riding his bike around the St. Augustine South neighborhood where they lived. To him, family was everything.

"I mean, it was impossible not to love him when he smiles. He just lit up an entire room," Stroud said.

As she continues processing the sudden loss of her son, Stroud said she is holding on to all of the good memories and working to find a way to keep her son’s legacy alive.

As the family is planning a memorial service for Logan, they want to express their gratitude to the community and everyone who has reached out offering support during this difficult time.

A neighbor created a GoFundMe page to help with the family’s unexpected expenses.

