Here's why St. Augustine intersection improvements are behind schedule

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Improvements to a busy intersection in St. Augustine are moving closer to completion, but locals say they're taking far too long.

Drivers traveling through the city have probably noticed detours, orange barrels and other signs of construction along San Marco Avenue at May Street.

"It’s been a snail's pace -- very, very slow," Joel Cunningham, who lives in St. Augustine, told News4Jax on Wednesday. "I’ve actually watched the backhoe sit in the same place for three weeks."

In partnership with the city, the Florida Department of Transportation has been working since 2017 on improvements to the May Street and San Marco Avenue intersection, which will end up looking like a roundabout.

Last month, FDOT officials told News4Jax the intersection would be completed this spring, but now they’re saying improvements won’t be done until this summer.

The improvements include the additions of dedicated turn lanes, sidewalks, shared bike lanes, synchronized traffic signals and a high-intensity activated crosswalk. According to FDOT, the goal is to increase safety and help the flow of traffic, which for some, currently seems worse than ever.

"We dodge it," Cunningham said. "My wife and I are coming down to the boat ramp last weekend. We were trying to find a different way to get to the boat ramp instead of coming through that area."

Debi Hanks lives in Vilano Beach, but owns a business just across the bridge.

"It used to take me five minutes to get to work," Hanks said. "Now it’s like 45 minutes to an hour if it’s all the way backed up across the bridge."

She said she’s tired of the traffic and is ready for the project to be complete, but hasn’t seen much movement.

"I come in the mornings. The trucks are just sitting there and the equipment is sitting there, but nobody’s there working," Hanks said.

FDOT officials told News4Jax that weather, special events and utility challenges have put the project behind schedule and that's why it's now set to be open to drivers sometime this summer.

Locals hope to see the pace of the project pick up speed so there are no more delays.

According to FDOT, the $9.5 million improvements to the intersection, which includes drainage work, is set to be completed in late 2019 to early 2020.

