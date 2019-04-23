Historic Spanish ship sails into St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Despite several weather delays, the replica of Nao Santa Maria, one of the most famous ships in exploration, arrived Tuesday for her last port of call in Florida.

The ship will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 24 to May 5 at the Municipal Marina. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children or $25 per family. Tickets are sold on the docks or at naosantamaria.org.

The tall ship replica sailed into St. Augustine on Tuesday with a goal to retrace its history to promote the columbine exploration. Christopher Columbus led the expedition in 1492, leading to the discovery of America.

The foundation that organized the tour said the ship, which was built in 2017, is on a promotional tour for the next few years to promote history, tourism and culture.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.