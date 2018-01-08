Increased patrol near St. Augustine school zones

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Augustine Police Department is warning drivers to be careful in school zones as students return to class from winter vacation, Monday.

Officers will be watching for speeders in school zones all week. People need to get back in the habit of driving safely during drop off and pick up times.

The police department even made a PSA video and shared it on Facebook.

Some of the big key points include:

keep an eye out for students and parents during drop off and pick up times, whether walking or on bikes.

you must reduce your speed in school zones. If you don't, you will get a citation

Don't forget about school buses.

when a school bus is stopped on a two lane road, cars traveling in both directions must stop.

on a multi-lane paved road, cars traveling in both directions must stop.

on a divided highway with an unpaved center lane, cars behind the bus must stop. The cars traveling in the opposite direction can drive, but must be cautious.

These rules apply not just in St. Johns County. Jacksonville drivers need to remember these for Tuesday when Duval County students go back to school.

