Man accused of raping woman in St. Augustine public restroom

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. Augustine police arrested a man accused of raping a woman inside a public restroom Wednesday evening.

Timothy Lambert, 29, is charged with first-degree felony sexual assault.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, a city employee told police that she got a call from a co-worker about an unknown person lying on the floor of the men's public restroom at the intersection of Hypolita Street and St. George Street.

When the city employee arrived at the restroom, she discovered what appeared to be two people having sex inside a stall, police said.

She told police that she locked the bathroom door so they couldn't leave until officers arrived.

Police said they identified Lambert, who officers said was noticeably intoxicated, as one of the people inside the bathroom. They said they found a partially nude and intoxicated woman facedown on the floor. The woman told police she didn't know where she was at first.

According to the arrest report, police asked the woman if she knew Lambert had been having sex with her and she said no. The arrest report states Lambert denied having sex with her, but said he wanted to.

Police said the woman was taken to Flagler Hospital to be seen by medical staff.

Based on evidence at the scene and the eyewitness' statement, according to police, Lambert was arrested.

The arrest report notes that when Lambert was taken to the St. Johns County jail, traces of blood were discovered on his underwear.

As of Friday, Lambert, who is listed as being homeless, remained in the jail on $100,000 bond, according to online jail records.

