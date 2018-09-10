Man with hacksaw, axe, screwdriver arrested in Goodwill burglary

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Johns County man was arrested Monday morning and accused of breaking into a St. Augustine Goodwill store.

Authorities say Donald Ray Saucier, 55, smashed the front door of the Goodwill store on U.S. 1 South. He was armed with a hacksaw, axe, two screwdrivers and a fillet knife during the break-in, according to his arrest report.

While inside, police say he damaged two vending machines to get the money inside.

When deputies arrived, Saucier ran towards the back door to escape but failed. He was met by deputies at the backdoor of the building.

Records show Saucier was on probation until 2020 for burglary to an unoccupied dwelling.

He was booked in the St. Johns County Jail with no bond. His charges include damage to property, burglary, resisting an officer, and violating probation.

