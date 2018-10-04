Board recommends city deny plans to build hotel at Dairy Queen site

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Augustine Planning and Zoning Board recommended at its meeting Tuesday that the city deny plans to build a new hotel at the site of the old Dairy Queen.

Since June, the Dairy Queen has had signs on its doors indicating it's temporarily closed. The reasoning: a lack of dependable employees, according to one of the signs.

News4Jax reported last month that people living near the old restaurant on San Marco Avenue received a notice from the city about a proposal to build a hotel that would consist of more than 50 units. Currently, hotels along San Marco Avenue are only allowed 50 units, according to the city.

Shri Hari Lodging Inc., based in Texas, owns the property. According to the Planning and Zoning Board's meeting agenda, St. Johns Law Group, on behalf of Shri Hari, applied to rezone the land and change the land use designation.

At Tuesday's meeting, the board voted unanimously to recommend that the city deny those proposals.

The St. Augustine Record reports that opposition from nearby residents was a factor in the vote. Some neighbors previously told News4Jax that they felt a hotel with so many units would create traffic problems.

The developer has until Nov. 1 to file an appeal, the senior development review planner for the city told the St. Augustine Record.

