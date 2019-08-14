Person of interest in double homicide may be in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office asked for help tracking down a person of interest wanted in connection to a double homicide in Pennsylvania.

Chuck Mulligan, with the Sheriff's Office, said the United States Marshals Service is also involved in the search for Jack Elijah Turner, 21. Mulligan said Turner lived in St. Augustine before moving to Pennsylvania.

The Marshals believe Turner might be in St. Augustine following three apparent sightings in the past 18 hours, Mulligan said. In all of the sightings, Turner was in the central portion of St. Johns County, in or near the St. Augustine area.

Mulligan said Turner is a person of interest in a double homicide investigation from Aug. 10 and is also wanted for theft in Pennsylvania. Furthermore, Turner is being sought in an armed robbery to a convenience store in Ohio on Aug. 11.

If seen, deputies say not to approach Turner but call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102.

