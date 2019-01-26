Person stabbed in St. Augustine's Historic District, police say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A person was stabbed early Saturday morning on Spanish Street in St. Augustine's Historic District, according to police.

At 1:33 a.m. officers found a person stabbed. The person was taken to an area hospital and there was no information on condition.

Police are trying to figure out what led up to the stabbing. Officers did not give a suspect description and no arrest have been made, but police did say they have the names of people who may have been involved.

