Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in St. Augustine hit-and-run

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man was killed and a woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night, the St. Augustine Police Department said.

Officers said they responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a hit-and-run crash involving two pedestrians at North Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Dismukes Avenue.

Police said one of the pedestrians was flown to Orange Park Medical Center, where he later died. The man's name and age were not immediately released.

The second pedestrian suffered minor injuries, police said. She was transported to Flagler Hospital.

Traffic homicide detectives continue to investigate and said they're looking for the vehicle involved, which was described as a light-colored, four-door sedan.

Investigators said the car, which likely has front-end damage, was last seen heading north on North Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

Anyone who recognizes the car or who has information about its whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at 904-825-1070. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS).

