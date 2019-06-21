Police: 4 arrested after drugs found inside St. Augustine home

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office booking photos (from left to right) of Megan Carmicle, Christopher Millican, Ryan Mulhall and Lisa Tapp

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Four people were arrested after drugs were found early Wednesday inside a St. Augustine home, police said.

The St. Augustine Police Department said its Investigations Unit, along with its Special Response Team, served a search warrant at the home on John Street, near the intersection of West King Street and South Ponce De Leon Boulevard.

According to police, the search warrant resulted in four arrests after illegal drugs were found inside the home.

Below are the four people who police said were arrested and the charges they face:

Megan Rhea Carmicle -- Possession of meth, occupying a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Taylor Millican -- Possession of meth, occupying a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia

Ryan Patrick Mulhall -- Possession of meth, occupying a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia

Lisa Marie Tapp -- Possession of meth with the intent to sell, possession of THC oil, possession of meth, occupying a drug dwelling and possession drug paraphernalia

The Police Department noted Tapp also has two open warrants out of St. Johns County on sale of narcotics.

Police said all four were booked into the St. Johns County jail.

