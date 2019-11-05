Police: Man armed with machete threatens stepdad, holds him hostage

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man was arrested after threatening his stepfather with a machete and holding him hostage, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

Daniel Adams, 34, is charged with aggravated battery, kidnapping, property damage, resisting police and obstructing justice.

Police said a man came home Saturday and noticed his 36-inch machete was missing.

According to police, the man said his stepson, identified by court documents as Adams, jumped out of a closet, threatened him, held him against his will and demanded money.

A police report shows Adams told his stepfather approximately 10 times that he would kill him.

Police said Adams then forced his stepfather into the stepfather's car and made him go to the CVS on North Ponce De Leon Boulevard.

Once they arrived at CVS, the stepfather was able to yell for help and employees called 911, police said.

According to the police report, officers found Adams and his stepfather's car at the stepfather's house. Police said they found the stepson on the floor and the stepson did not comply with commands.

At one point, the stepson tried to grab an officer's rifle, refusing to let go, and "aggressively, violently and repeatedly tried to bite and scratch officer," the Police Department said.

Police said the stepson was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with facial injuries and then arrested on multiple felony charges.

According to the police report, the stepfather recently bailed Adams out of jail after Adams was arrested by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on three counts of assault and battery on his wife. The stepfather told police that he recently kicked his stepson out of the house.

As of Monday evening, Adams remained in the St. Johns County jail, according to online jail records.

