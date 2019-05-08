Police: Ohio fugitive captured at St. Augustine homeless shelter

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A woman who had been on the run for months from authorities in Ohio was finally captured in St. Augustine, police said.

Jessica Glusic, 22, was a wanted woman after prosecutors in Ohio said she was indicted on one count of illegal sexual conduct involving a minor.

On Monday night, she was taken into custody by St. Augustine police when she showed up at a homeless shelter.

Every time a new homeless person shows up at a shelter, they can’t gain access until they have undergone a criminal background check. In this case, a background check is what led to Glusic getting caught.

Police said Glusic tried to get into St. Francis House, a homeless shelter in St. Augustine, without an ID. Because she didn’t have identification, police were called to conduct a background check to make sure she wasn’t a wanted suspect. Homeless people who interacted with her said she seemed to fit in.

"She seemed like a nice person. We clicked because of our ages. She told me she was pregnant and homeless and (was) trying to get it together," Chante King said.

But when police conducted a background check on her name, they said they discovered she was actually wanted fugitive from Ohio who was accused of having sex with a minor.

"It's unbelievable," King said.

"That’s pretty concerning," added Kaylin Walrath, who stays at St. Francis House.

According to court documents, a Youngstown, Ohio, grand jury indicted Glusic in February on a charge of illegal sexual conduct with a minor who was under the age of 16 but older than 13. Prosecutors told News4Jax that she had been on the run since she was indicted.

Several homeless people who recognized Glusic’s booking photo said she came down from Ohio with another woman and that both women were sitting right here when police arrived Monday.

"She was, like, 'Oh, my God,'" said Dustin Warring, who stays at St. Francis House. "They called her over there and her friend starts flipping. She was, like, 'I can’t be down here without her.'"

Glusic was immediately taken into custody on the warrant for her arrest.

She is being held without bond in the St. Johns County jail. There's no word when she will be extradited back to Ohio.

