Proposal would crack down on panhandling in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Panhandling in the nation's oldest city has left business owners frustrated and city officials looking for solutions.

City commissioners are set to propose new rules to cut down on the number of vagrants in St. Augustine's historic downtown district.

A new ordinance, proposed by the city, would prevent panhandling within 20 feet of ATMs, parking meters, business entrances and exits, and other places.

The proposal comes after visitors recently complained of aggressive, intimidating behavior by panhandlers.

But not everyone agrees with the plan. The homeless are asking, where will they be forced to go?

"It's just going to make things worse, not better," said Donovan Dean, who has been homeless in St. Augustine for the last two years. "They need to help us, not hurt us."

With panhandling Dean's only source of income, he told News4Jax on Friday that he's worried what a proposed city ordinance would do, saying business owners mischaracterize what he and many others like him are doing.

"A lot of them think that we're taking money out of their pockets. But we fly a sign and, if they walk up and they give us some money, that's their own prerogative," he said. "We don't ask people. We don't chase them down."

But the concern is that others do just that. Business owners said aggressive panhandlers are running customers off.

"It's very annoying," said Amy Webb, manager of Old City Souvenirs.

She said the increase in aggressive panhandling has already hurt business.

"As you can see, we've got all kinds of school groups out here, walking around," Webb said. "The last thing we need to do is see a bunch of homeless people passed out from drinking or drugs laying on the sidewalk as they're walking down through a city, you know, that's historical and we are all trying to save."

Dean said, for him, panhandling is the only way to make money -- something he wishes he could change.

"I'm not a bum," he said. "I just got kicked out of my place because of the storm and, now, here I am out on the street. But getting back from where I'm at is nearly impossible."

The City Commission will vote on the proposal Monday night.

If passed, it will require a public hearing before it can be adopted.

