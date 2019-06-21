Search on for shoplifter in St. Augustine

Man accused of stealing shirts, hat from Vintage Clothing on June 14 just before 9 p.m.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Augustine Police Department wants your help to track down a suspected shoplifter who stole shirts and a hat from the Vintage Clothing store on St. George Street last Thursday.

Investigators said the man shown in the photograph went into the store just before 9 p.m. on June 14. He then took three Salt Life shirts and a Salt Life hat from displays before stuffing the items into a white and blue plastic bag then left without paying for them.

The suspect was spotted by managers and was last seen running north toward the Fort.

If you recognize the man in the photo or know anything about the theft, you're asked to call the St. Augustine Police Department at 904-209-3486 and ask for Detective Pat Harvey.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.