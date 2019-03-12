Search warrant results in 6 arrested on drug charges

Top row (from left to right): St. Johns County Sheriff's Office booking photos of Michael George Tullinski, Holly Lynn Laughlin and Marcey Gayle Forsythe. Bottom row (from left to right): Booking photos of James Vincent Ortolani, Terrence…

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. Augustine police said they arrested six people on drug charges after serving a search warrant Monday morning at a home on Anastasia Island.

Four men and two women were booked into the St. Johns County Jail after police said they entered the home on West Carver Street about 6 a.m. and recovered crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, a 5-year-old was inside the home at the time and was released to the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Below are the six people who were arrested and the charges they face:

Marcey Gayle Forsythe is charged with child neglect, two counts of cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and occupying a drug dwelling.

Randall Scott Laughlin is charged with child neglect, two counts of cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and occupying a drug dwelling.

Terrence Laquinn Scott is charged with two counts of cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and occupying a drug dwelling

Holly Lynn Laughlin is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and occupying a drug dwelling.

James Vincent Ortolani is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, occupying a drug dwelling and violation of probation.

Michael George Tullinski is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and occupying a drug dwelling.

