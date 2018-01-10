St. Augustine football alum's death shocks community

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - High praise is flowing in for a former St. Augustine football player whose life was cut short Tuesday night after he collapsed during a flag football game at a local park.

“As a coach, he was the guy. If you want your program to be the best, you would want it to look like Tarek Odom,” St. Augustine High football coach Joey Wiles said.

He called Odom one-of-a-kind.

Odom, 24, was playing with a large group at Joe Pomar Park in St. Augustine when he fell over, had trouble breathing and then began seizing.

Two witnesses stepped in to perform CPR, but Odom died of natural causes at Flagler Hospital, police said.

Loved ones said Odom had a smile that could light a room, and Wiles said he had the personality to match.

“Tarek had that way about him,” Wiles said. “You know when they say people that can walk with the commoners and still keep their wits about them and walk with kings. That was Tarek. He had that ability.”

Odom, a defensive lineman, graduated from St. Augustine High School in 2010 and went on to play at Wofford College in South Carolina.

Wiles said the president of the college knew Odom on a first-name basis.

Many said there was no doubt Odom had an impact on every person he came across, on or off the football field.

His loved ones are still reeling from his sudden death.

His best friend, Kendrik Williams, wasn’t with Odom at the game, one of the few times he wasn’t at Odom's side.

“I've known Tarek since we were in diapers. His mother is my godmother. I went to preschool, elementary, middle school and high school with him,” Williams said. “He had one of those personalities that could cheer up the saddest person in the world, so he'll definitely be remembered for his personality.”

Odom's family is still working to plan his funeral.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.