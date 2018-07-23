St. Augustine man accused of choking woman, holding her at knifepoint

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A couple’s argument over relationship issues escalated into a violent attack, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Tyler James Carlo, 22, of St. Augustine, was arrested Sunday on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and child abuse without great bodily harm.

Carlo was arrested two days after deputies said he choked a woman he was in a relationship with then threatened to kill her with a knife. According to deputies, Friday's incident happened in front of the couple's child.

According to the arrest report, Carlo and the victim got into an argument over their relationship and possible drug activity at the couple’s home while a child was present.

The Sheriff’s Office said the argument turned violent when the victim told Carlo he was going to lose his daughter because of his violent behavior. According to the report, that’s when Carlo grabbed the victim by her throat and choked her until she nearly lost consciousness. The woman told investigators Carlo pulled out a knife and held it to her throat.

According to the report, while the woman was being held at knifepoint, Carlo told her he would kill her if she were to keep his daughter from him. The report states that Carlo said he and the child would be long gone before the victim’s body was found.

The victim told deputies she feared for her life and believes Carlo is capable of killing her.

Carlo was booked into the St. Johns County jail, where he was ordered held on $15,000 bond.

According to St. Johns County court records, last year, Carlo was convicted of battery and resisting an officer. He was also convicted of possession of cannabis in excess of 20 grams that same year.

