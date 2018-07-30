St. Augustine Municipal Marina reopens after south dock repairs

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The south dock of the St. Augustine Municipal Marina reopened recently after the completion of an extensive rebuilding and repair project.

Much of the dock was destroyed by Hurricane Irma last September.

The south dock is home for five commercial tenants of the marina and a number of law enforcement and public safety vessels, including those from the St. Augustine Police Department, St. Augustine Fire Department, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Department, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Hurricane Irma’s damage came on the heels of the major repairs of the marina’s breakwater dock due to damage from Hurricane Matthew.

Commercial tenants of the marina relocated to other areas of the marina while the south dock was repaired.

At the beginning of this week, those vessels returned to the south dock, freeing up the other areas for large yachts and pleasure craft of all sizes.

Repairs can now begin on the marina’s central transient dock. Once completed, the marina will return to 100 percent operational status.

Repairs to the south dock included the installation of all new utilities, including potable water and upgraded electrical service.

To learn about the Municipal Marina’s wide variety of services offered to vessels of every size and complete information about each of the commercial tenants, visit www.StAugustineMarina.com or from the home page www.CityStAug.com, click on the Municipal Marina icon.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.