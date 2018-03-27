St. Augustine panhandling ordinance passes

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. Augustine City Commissioners voted Monday night to pass a new ordinance that would limit where people can solicit for money.

Panhandling has been an ongoing issue for businesses and shops in the city's historic district.

Under the new ordinance, panhandling will be banned within 20 feet of business entries and exits, bus and trolley stops, ATMs, parking lots, parking meters, public restrooms owned by a government agency, and schools.

READ: St. Augustine panhandling ordinance

The ordinance will go into effect on April 5.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.