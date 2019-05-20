St. Augustine police discover $800 in counterfeit bills during traffic stop

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Augustine Police Department is warning business owners to be wary of fake bills.

The warning comes after police said $800 worth of counterfeit $20 bills were discovered during a traffic stop Monday.

According to the Police Department, an officer in the area of State Road 207 and Ponce De Leon Boulevard pulled over a car with a stolen tag.

Police said the driver was taken into custody and a search of the vehicle turned up $800 in $20 bills, which were later determined to be counterfeit.

Police noted the bills smelled strongly of laundry detergent, which prompted further investigation. Police said the bills were then confirmed to be counterfeit.

Charges are pending, according to the Police Department.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.