St. Augustine Ripley's is going solar

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - You may not believe it, but Ripley's is going solar.

The museum in St. Augustine will be installing brand new solar panels.

They say the 46KW Solar System Panels will help eliminate the "negative environmental impacts" of power production.

"Ripley’s in St. Augustine always strives to bring positive impacts on the environment by implementing these renewable energy sources into their day to day operations and attractions," a release said.

