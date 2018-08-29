St. Augustine synagogue restores, moves forward after hurricanes

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - One of the oldest Jewish sanctuaries in Florida is moving forward after devastation.

The First Congregation Sons of Israel in St. Augustine has rebuilt after two hurricanes struck the building in less than a year. For the first time in almost two years, services will be held again at the synagogue.

This is a long time coming for congregation members who have held services in the back of the synagogue since the damage.

Major flood damage in the sanctuary was sustained during hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

“It was devastating,” said Les Stern, Congregation President of the First Congregation Sons of Israel.

For more than 90 years, the building never had an issue with flooding…until it was hit with two hurricanes over an 11-month period, Stern said. The hurricane brought on a foot of water in the sanctuary and caused major water damage to the ceiling.

Chairs were in disarray and they had no electricity. 11-months later, Hurricane Irma flooded the sanctuary again.

“The floor had to be refinished, all the seats had to be restored, the ceiling had to be redone,” Stern described.

Help from several organizations- including the US Small Business Administration and the United Way covered the $250,000 restoration cost.

It was important to members of the congregation to have bits of the building’s history still embedded through the renovations.

“In fact, they were afraid we would remodel. I said no we’re not going to remodel we’re going to restore and that’s why these seats have been restored, that’s why we put the star back up. It was very important to the members,” Stern said.

Members will continue building on that history for years to come.

