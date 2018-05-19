St. Augustine woman claims $770K for winning lottery ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Lottery announced that Felicia Carswell, 52, of St. Augustine, claimed a $1 million top prize in the Florida 20X The Cash Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $770,000.

Carswell purchased her winning ticket from Shell, located at 216 South Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

