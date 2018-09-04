St. Johns County man accusing of stalking

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Jessie Pack III repeatedly harassed a St. Johns County woman using text messages, threats recorded on a doorbell camera, spray painted vulgar messages on her bedroom wall and threats to drive a vehicle through her business, according to the St. Johns County Sheriffs Office.

The arrest report details Pack's repeated harassment attempts between last Thursday and Monday.

The victim told deputies that Pack had never used a weapon against her or her children or threatened them with a weapon, but felt he was capable of killing her due to his recent use of drugs.

Pack was charged with aggravated stalking, a third-degree felony, and booked in the St. Johns County Jail on Monday.

