Teen missing after meeting man from dating app, police say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Officers with the St. Augustine Police Department asked for help tracking down a missing teenager, who vanished after meeting in person with a man she first met on a dating application.

Madeline Renee Henneberry, 18, was last seen at Flagler College around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators said. She was picked up by a person named Joshua.

According to the Police Department, she last texted her roommate just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the teenager's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 904-209-3486.

