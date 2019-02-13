Video shows Mustang driver narrowly miss St. Augustine family

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Video captured a driver narrowly miss a family in downtown St. Augustine.

The incident happened about 8 p.m. Monday at the family's home off Cordova Street in the heart of the historic city.

The family was walking out to dinner when the driver turned into the family's driveway, which looks like it could be a roadway. The homeowners told News4Jax that 15 to 30 people make the mistake just about every day and end up turning back around, but this time was different.

Home security video shows the moments the driver of a red Mustang convertible guns it out of the family's driveway. In the video, Libby Powell and her daughter can be seen moving out of the path of the car just in time.

"If we hadn’t jumped out of the way, I know we would have gotten hit," Libby Powell said. "It felt like it was inches away."

Video from minutes earlier shows the Mustang traveling toward the back of the property.

The family said people make the mistake of turning into their driveway all the time, but when David Powell said he saw the convertible all the way back in his garden, he knew something wasn’t right.

"I was walking up to talk to them, see what business they had or could they leave or how can I help," David Powell said.

That’s when David Powell said the driver ran into him before speeding off.

"I took the pressure off by laying on the hood and kind of going over the corner of the vehicle because I didn’t want to get under it," David Powell said.

Fortunately, he was not injured and there was no major damage to the property aside from a fence that was pulled back a bit. The family said people walk down the sidewalk in the area all the time, so it's also fortunate no pedestrians were hurt.

The family wants to know what was behind it. The family posted the video on social media, hoping someone recognizes the car. As of Wednesday, it had already been viewed more than 21,000 times.

"I would like to take them off the street before they hurt someone else," David Powell said.

A police report was filed and the homeowners said they gave police a tag number. The case is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.