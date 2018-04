ST. JOHNS, Fla. - A convenience store in St. Johns was robbed Friday night, deputies said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the robbery was reported about 10:30 p.m. at the Daily's on Country Road 210 West, just west of Interstate 95.

There's no word on what was taken or whether anyone was injured.

No arrests have been made, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

