St. Johns County authorities searching for missing man

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County detectives are asking for the community's help to find a missing man who is believed to possibly be endangered.

Michael Dennis Doherty, 67, was last in contact with a family member on Sunday, and his communication indicated he might be despondent.

Doherty is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He has been known to regularly travel both Duval and St. Johns counties, although his whereabouts are currently unknown, authorities said.

Doherty is believed to be in possession of his vehicle, which is described as a Blue 2007 four-door Toyota Corolla with Florida tag number: Z07FNT.

Foul play is not suspected in his disappearance, deputies said, but anyone with information that could lead to Doherty’s whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest local law enforcement agency with his location or Detective Jeremy Goldman at 904-824-8304.

