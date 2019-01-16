St. Johns County commissioners approve Busy Bee off SR 207

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Busy Bee will be adding a new travel center off State Road 207, just west of Interstate 95, in St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County Board of Commissioners approved the project unanimously Tuesday, as long the "applicant provides financial commitment for the full cost of a traffic signal (at Deerpark Boulevard and S.R. 207) if and when warranted."

The Florida Department of Transportation is currently doing a traffic study at the S.R. 207 and Deerpark Boulevard intersection. If approved by FDOT, Busy Bee has offered to foot the cost for a traffic signal for safety concerns.

The applicant has already submitted site plans for the travel center, which will be between 30,000-40,000 square feet and include 207 parking spaces.

It’s expected to create between 100-120 new jobs in St. Johns County.

County staff received letters in opposition to the project. The main concerns included traffic impacts and decreases in home values for people living in the area, but only a few people showed up to speak against the project during Tuesday's meeting.

