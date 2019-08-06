St. Johns County commissioners pass waste collection fee hike

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to pass a rate increase for the county's solid waste collection fee.

Residents had one last chance to give feedback about the proposed rate hike at a meeting Tuesday morning but no one spoke.

St. Johns County leaders say solid waste collection is costing more money, and that's why a rate hike is necessary.

More than 86,000 county residents have already received a letter from the solid waste manager about the rate hike. Wendy Hicks explained that the cost of providing the services is going up, which means what the county charges residents needs to go up.

Right now, the maximum amount St. Johns County residents pay to receive these services is $222. That number has been in place since 2008.

With the rate hike approved, St. Johns County residents will pay more money each fiscal year, starting with an $8 increase to $230 for 2019-2020. That increase will be seen on the first tax bill of 2020.

The next year, the cost will go up another $6. That $6 increase will happen every year through 2023 -- eventually bringing the annual total for the services to $254.

The companies contracted with St. Johns County to collected waste say the increased costs come from changes in the recycling market.

