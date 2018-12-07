Recognize these known criminals?

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Don't be fooled! A warning is being issued for those home alone in St. Johns County:two (not very smart) characters are pretending to be plumbers, knocking on doors and asking to get inside homes to check for possible leaks. Don't let them in.

That's the message from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are using humor to remind you to protect your property by making sure your doors are locked at all times and your valuables are out of sight.

If the men in the photos look familiar, they should. They are actors who portrayed fictional characters from the movie, "Home Alone."

The St. John's County Sheriff's Office said it's using humor to remind people of the importance the protecting yourself and your valuables this holiday season.

