St. Johns County deputies search for missing man

Photo of Alfred J. Glenn Jr. and a photo of a black KYMCO scooter similar to the one Glenn may be driving (Images provided by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

Alfred J. Glenn Jr. has not been seen or heard from by his family since April 1, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday evening.

Family members told deputies it is out of character for Glenn not to contact them for extended periods of time, and has always notified them regarding his whereabouts in the past.

Deputies said Glenn may be traveling on his black 2013 KYMCO scooter with Florida tag 08655RR.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Rodney Erdman at 904-209-3515 or the Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304.

