St. Johns County deputies search for serial razor thief

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The search is on for a man who investigators said has been stealing razors from several Publix stores. The latest theft happened at the Publix on State Road 16 in St. Augustine. Deputies in St. Johns County said Juan Arechavoleta, 49, was seen stealing around 36 boxes of razors worth about $775 from Publix last Saturday at around 5:30 p.m.

Store managers at Publix didn't stop the theft but wanted the incident documented as they investigate the same thefts at several different Publix stores, according to police.

If captured, Arechavoleta will face charges of larceny, which is a third-degree felony.

Publix is working with police to tie him to other razor thefts using the in-store camera system.

Investigators believe Arechavoleta steals the razors and resells them.

