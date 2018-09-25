St Johns County

St. Johns County deputies searching for 12-year-old girl

Jada Memory listed as missing runaway, last seen in St. Augustine

By Melanie Schultz - Media content editor

12-year-old Jada Memory (Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl listed as a missing runaway, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Jada Memory was last seen Sunday evening near Hurst Street and Butler Avenue in St. Augustine, deputies said.

More Headlines

She was reported as a missing runaway earlier on Monday. Due to her age, deputies said they are actively searching for her.

Anyone with information on Jada's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.