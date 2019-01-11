St. Johns County deputy accused of groping young girl

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Johns County Sheriff's deputy was arrested in response to allegations that he fondled a young girl, authorities said Friday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a criminal complaint was filed against Jeffery Lewis Cook, 51, of St. Augustine. The 17-year veteran was placed under arrest following an investigation into lewd and lascivious molestation, which is said to have occurred over the course of six years.

Sheriff Shoar stated, “Anyone who has heard me speak on these types of crimes, knows that I value our children, as well as seniors, as our highest priority for protection. I am both angry and saddened by these events, and while this incident involves one individual, it is not reflective of our agency or this honorable profession.”

Detectives are still investigating. There were no indications of any other victims, investigators said.

