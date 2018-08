ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Tuesday night, according to officials.

The Sheriff's Office said the deputy rear-ended a civilian's car near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Big Oak Road. Northbound lanes of U.S. 1 were blocked due to the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the crash weren't immediately clear.

The Sheriff's Office said minor injuries were reported in the crash, but it wasn't known who was hurt.