St. Johns County deputy strikes pedestrian , FHP says

NOCATEE, Fla., - A St. Johns County Sheriff's deputy hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Palm Valley Road and Ranch Road early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputy Richard Thatcher, 54, was driving eastbound on Palm Valley Rd. just after 1:30 a.m. That is when a man "darted out" into his path from the westbound shoulder, according to the crash report.

Troopers said Deputy Thatcher did not have time to react and hit the pedestrian, identified as Robenson Watson, 24, with the left corner of his Ford Taurus. Watson was taken to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, FHP said.

Troopers said it is unclear why Watson walked into the path of the car.

