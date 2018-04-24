Man killed in Fruit Cove crash

FRUIT COVE, Fla. - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fruit Cove, late Monday night.

According to St. Johns County Fire Rescue, firefighters and deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash just before midnight. The driver was traveling down Racetrack Road when he slammed into a tree near Durbin Creek Boulevard.

His four-door vehicle was heavily damaged and debris from the wreck could be seen scattered across the roadway.

The fire department said the driver did not survive the crash. No other passengers were in the car at the time of the crash.





