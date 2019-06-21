St. Johns County homeowners can still register for Hurricane Matthew assistance

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County homeowners who experienced home damage from Hurricane Matthew and have unmet recovery needs still have time to register for assistance through Restore St. Johns: St. Johns County Hurricane Housing Recovery Program.

At least $21 million in funds are available to help eligible St. Johns County homeowners finish the recovery process.

To be eligible for assistance, homeowners must:

Own a single-family home (up to four units) in St. Johns County that was occupied during and sustained damage from Hurricane Matthew.

Still own and occupy this home and have unmet hurricane recovery needs.

Registering for assistance through Restore St. Johns is quick and easy.

Homeowners can register at www.sjcfl.us/restore or pick up a registration form at the Restore St. Johns Office located on the second floor of the St. Johns County Health and Human Services Center, 200 San Sebastian View.

The Restore St. Johns Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding County holidays).

Homeowners with questions regarding registering can call the Restore St. Johns hotline at 904-209-1280 or email questions to cdbgdr@sjcfl.us.

Homeowners with transportation limitations or other special needs can request in-home registration assistance from Restore St. Johns staff. Please be advised that all Restore St. Johns staff will have proper identification.

Restore St. Johns is funded through a U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Block Development Grant for Disaster Relief administered by St. Johns County. Millions of dollars are available in assistance for eligible St. Johns County homeowners.

Helping low- to moderate-income homeowners is a program priority. For more information on the types of assistance available, visit the Restore St. Johns website at www.sjcfl.us/restore/.

