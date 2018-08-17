St. Johns County joins Nextdoor community

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County has joined Nextdoor to increase communication with county residents and neighborhoods regarding programs, projects, and services, county officials said.

Through Nextdoor, the county will post meeting information, community updates and events, and information relevant to county initiatives.

St. Johns County will also utilize the application’s Urgent Alert system in the event of emergencies.

Residents using Nextdoor will automatically receive county updates and urgent alerts in their feeds.

For more information, visit www.nextdoor.com or download the app on your mobile device.

